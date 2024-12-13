Lions Take on Graffiti



Recently, Seal Beach Lions Club Volunteers covered graffiti along the Riverbed near College Park West. Lions prefer to remove the graffiti but in some cases it can only be covered up. The Lions “LAG TEAM” (Lions Against Graffiti) has been removing graffiti in and around Seal Beach for nearly 12 years. The team, led by Lion Ray Longoria, clean things up as fast as possible to discourage others from adding on. If you locate graffiti that needs to be removed, contact Lion Ray Longoria at email: ray90740@gmail.com. Pictured are, Leslie Prewitt, Nancy Herbert, Bruce Gormley, Al Bosler, and Barbara Avakian.