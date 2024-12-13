LAEF announces all-new fundraising event: LAEF’s Night Out

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation is introducing an all-new signature event. After 11 years, the Royal Gala and Fundraising February campaign will shift to “LAEF’s Night Out: Funding Innovation for our Kids” on Feb. 1. The event is changing, but the mission will remain the same—to raise funds to help prepare every child in our district for college and beyond.

LAEF’s Night Out will be held at the Seal Beach Tennis & Pickleball Center and feature the band Flashpants. “LAEF is very excited to bring this new event to the heart of our school district area. We look forward to hosting a fun evening while continuing to raise funds to support Los Al kids,” said Carrie Logue, LAEF executive director.

LAEF continues to support the district in the areas of student mental health and wellness, STEAM, World Language classes, scholarships, providing enrichment opportunities and so much more, but the focus this February will be Innovation Grants. In October, LAEF donated over $150,000 to fund Innovation Grants for this school year. Grants were requested by school staff and are impacting all six elementary schools, both middle schools, Los Alamitos High School and the Adult Transition Program.

LAEF’s Night Out will continue to feature an online auction where anyone in the community can participate. LAEF has also partnered with The Youth Center to offer childcare this year, exclusively for LAEF guests’ children ages 5-12. Business sponsorships are still available. For more information, visit www.LAEF4Kids.org/LNO. Tickets are available now at https://events.handbid.com/lp/laefs-night-out.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF provides significant funding for mental health/wellness and STEAM instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources, to impact all students. For additional information on LAEF, please call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424 or visit www.LAEF4Kids.org.