2,814 people participate in 2024 Christmas Parade

Fresh Cut Creative won Best of Parade

The 2024 Seal Beach Christmas Parade drew an estimated crowd of 11,000, as well as 2,814 parade participants, according to Parade Chair Scott Newton. (The crowd estimate was the same in 2023.)

Entry #7 Fresh Cut Creative won Best of Parade.

Entry #24 Bay Hardware won Most Entertaining.

Entry #26 Run Seal Beach won Crowd Pleaser.

Entry #50 Huntington Beach High School Academy for the Performing Arts won Most Festive.

Entry #39 Impact Dance Center won Most Humorous.

Ray Longoria, a 42-year resident of Seal Beach, was the grand marshal.