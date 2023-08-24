Lions Arts & Crafts Faire set for Sept. 9-10

On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10, the Seal Beach Lions Club will bring to Eisenhower Park the 45th Annual Arts & Crafts Faire. The show features over 100 artisans and crafters and runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Part of our Faire is helping some of our local charities to raise funds for their charitable efforts. Included in this group are the Friends of the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, who have more than 10 volunteers that spend over a week baking goodies for humans and fur-babies alike to enjoy.

Also participating is the Seal Beach Women’s Club with their annual Plant Sale. They begin with hundreds of plants, potted items and cuttings. The Plant Sale usually completely sells out by the end of the day on Sunday.

There are local young musicians that entertain faire guests all during the weekend and several local artists that are part of the show.

This year the Lions Club will share the weekend with the Chamber of Commerce’s “SHOP – EAT – PLAY” event supporting the local merchants and restaurants on Main Street.