Briefing Room: It’s legal to have an animal in the car

If you aren’t aware as of July 1 of this year, the city of Seal Beach is once again providing animal control services to the community. As promised, I’m back this week with more animal-related rules and regulations.

Our very own District Five City Councilman Nathan Steele asked about regulations for transporting animals in cars.

In short, It is NOT illegal to have an animal in a vehicle, so long as the animal does not cause a danger or distraction to the driver. California Vehicle Code §23117reads “(a) No person driving a motor vehicle shall transport any animal in the back of the vehicle in a space intended for any load on the vehicle on a highway unless the space is enclosed or has side and tail racks to a height of at least 46 inches extending vertically from the floor, the vehicle has installed means of preventing the animal from being discharged, or the animal is cross tethered to the vehicle, or is protected by a secured container or cage, in a manner which will prevent the animal from being thrown, falling, or jumping from the vehicle.”

Locally, Seal Beach Municipal Code §7.05.070 essentially mirrors the California Vehicle Code section.

A pet may be unrestrained within an enclosed vehicle, so it does not need to be crated or restrained with a pet seat belt inside a car. These sections aim to prevent animals from being unsecured in the back of a pick-up, for example. However, to be extra safe, dogs should not be allowed to roam free in the car. The safest way is to crate your dog or use another type of seat belt or strap to secure your pup inside the car, although it isn’t required to do so. Thanks Councilman Steele for your question. If you have questions specific to our animal control program, please email us at animalcontrol@sealbeachca.gov.

If you have other questions, please send your questions to askacop@sealbeachca.gov.