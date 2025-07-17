Lifeguards honored for saving PONY coach

Lifeguards Tea Satariano and Keegan Abinc received Seal Beach Marine Safety Department Lifesaving Award 2025 at the July 14 City Council meeting. Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey presented Satariano and Abinc with their plaques. According to Bailey, four lifeguards had earned the award but Satariano and Abinc were the ones present that night. (The other lifeguards were Trista Candiotty and Nicole Schauweker.) The lifeguards also received certificates of recognition from Supervisor Janet Nguyen’s office.

Bailey said the lifeguards saved a life at the McGaugh baseball field by performing CPR on an individual suffering from cardiac arrest on June 22. Bailey said the victim (identified in a recent city newsletter as a PONY baseball coach) collapsed on the field during a game. One parent present performed CPR while someone called 911. Another parent remembered that lifeguards were on duty at the McGaugh pool.

“The four lifeguards responded immediately, bringing with them an automatic electronic defibrillator,” Bailey said. He said on arriving at the scene, they used the AED, applied oxygen, and delivered three shocks before paramedics arrived.

“The paramedics ultimately administered two additional shocks and, remarkably, the patient regained consciousness and was alert and aware on their way to the hospital,” Bailey said.

“I just learned that this patient spent two or three days in the hospital and is now recovering at home,” Bailey said.

“There is no doubt without the swift actions, training, and composure of these individuals, and the presence of lifesaving equipment, the outcome would have been tragically different,” Bailey said.

Council members and staff stood and applauded the lifeguards. The audience also applauded.

Bailey thanked the City Council for supporting the Marine Safety Department, but especially the AED program. Bailey put the number of AEDs throughout the city at 30.