The 81st annual Seal Beach Lions Community Fish Fry takes place this Saturday and Sunday (July 19 and 20). The event overlooks the ocean from Eisenhower Park by the pier with music and food starting both days at 11 a.m. On Saturday bands will play continuously until 7 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Lions are cooking up their famous fish dinners along with bratwurst, Cajun sandwiches and jumbo hot dogs. Cold beverages include water, soda, lemonade, beer, wine and seltzer.