Community celebrates Parks Month in Huntington Beach

Did you know that every July, Parks are celebrated, and in Huntington Beach there are 79 of them? It’s not just Huntington Beach that celebrates one of its most popular assets, however. According to Ashley Wysocki, HB Director of Community and Library Services, practically every City in California also pays homage to their parks during the month in a program called “Parks Make Life Better.”

“In addition to our Parks, residents and millions of visitors enjoy a beautiful beach, three community centers, one senior center and five libraries. While the parks are busy all year long, this month is especially popular as people come to the parks to exercise, have picnics, listen to free summer concerts, go fishing, and even ride horses at Central Park’s Equestrian Center!”

“Let’s not forget our great Central Park with an award-winning library, two restaurants, an urban forest, and dozens of events like Revolutionary and Civil War Re-enactments, and a Sports Complex hosting the Premiere Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament and much more,” said Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns “HB parks are the best around!”

“Parks are special because they bring people together,” said Steve Barnes, Commissioner, Community & Library Services. “Huntington Beach parks offer something for everyone: fresh air, open space, connection, and a sense of belonging. They are where we make memories—-family picnics, kids learning to ride bikes, sliding on a slide for the first time, concerts beneath the stars and quiet moments with nature.” Barnes said that in a fast-paced world, parks remind us to slow down and enjoy our communities and each other.

When Keller Williams Realtor, Cheryl Coleman, moved to Huntington Beach 25 years ago, she discovered Central Park. “I realized if I couldn’t have a big yard, I could at least walk to this beautiful park with my dogs,” she said. “We still enjoy walking in the mornings, looking at the birds and ducks, and wandering the trail around the stables where I once had a horse.” Coleman also hosts an annual Christmas party at Kathy May’s Lakeview Cafe, inviting the public to share food, music and fun. “Having these parks truly does make our lives better!”

You can learn more on Huntington Beach Parks at huntingtonbeachca.gov. Call: 714-536-5486 as well.