Lifeguard HQ: A look

A 2010 assessment by Griffin Structures, Inc., described Lifeguard Headquarters as “in marginal to good condition overall.” The document cited several issues and recommended renovation. The assessment also recommended several tests. The assessment included cost estimates for renovating the existing building and for a new building.

A 2017 letter from Griffin Structures said, “The issues, to our knowledge, have not been resolved and have an additional 7 years of deferred maintenance and further dilapidation.”

The letter was addressed to then-Deputy Director of Public Works Michael Ho.

At the time, Griffin Structures recommended the construction of a new building.

Interviews

“Nothing has changed with Lifeguard Headquarters since 2011,” wrote Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey in a July 15, 2025 email.

“The building is not ADA compliant. During the summer we have 50 part-time and 4 full-time staff using 2 restrooms,” Bailey wrote.

Bailey didn’t mention it, but the two restrooms are actually in two separate buildings: The garage and in the Lifeguard Headquarters Building. The one inside headquarters is a small restroom across a short hallway opposite the women’s locker room.

“Since the mid 1980’s when the tower portion of the building was built, we had a smaller staff. The major difference it the expanding Junior Lifeguard program. When I started in 1989 the Junior Lifeguard program had 75 participants with 5 instructors. This year we have 365 participants with 21 instructors. During the summer months we have around 45 people using Lifeguard Headquarters.

In a July email interview, Public Works Director Iris Lee went into more details. (The exchange has been edited to show who asked the question and who answered.)

Sun: “An assessment of the Lifeguard Headquarters and police substation submitted to the city in July 2011: Found there was no sprinkler system. Has a sprinkler system been added?”

Lee: “No fire sprinkler system has been added.”

Sun: “[The assessment] found there was no fire alarm system. Has one been added since 2011?

Lee: “No fire alarm system has been added.”

Sun: “[The assessment] recommended an asbestos containing materials survey of Lifeguard HQ. Was there ever such a survey?”

Lee: “There is no available record of an asbestos survey being conducted.”

Sun: “A preliminary assessment found the building moderately vulnerable to seismic issues. The consultant at the time recommended further seismic evaluation. Was a seismic evaluation ever done?”

Lee: “It does not appear that a seismic evaluation was conducted.”

Sun: “ At the time, the consultant recommended that the main electrical panels should be tested, inspected, and replaced as necessary. When were the main electrical panels last inspected?”

Lee: “The electrical panels have been inspected from time to time as it relates to building maintenance over the years. Documentation of the last main electrical panel is unavailable.”

Sun: “The same assessment found that the men’s and women’s restrooms did not meet special requirements for disabled access. The consultant recommended the restrooms be enlarged. Have the restrooms be remodeled or upgraded since 2011?”

Lee: “No, the restrooms have not been remodeled/upgraded.”

Sun: “What are the city’s options for Lifeguard headquarters?”

Lee: “Options will be determined as we move into the design phase, and consideration will be provided as to how the building will complement the surrounding area. It should be noted, however, City Council has set the Lifeguard Headquarters as a priority project where the project is moving forward as such.”

Sun: “Would a remodeled Lifeguard Headquarters be need to have an elevator to meet current ADA standards?”

Lee: “Applicable regulatory items will be addressed with the new design.”

A March 2020 city record showed three options for Lifeguard Headquarters: renovation, a new 8,576 square foot building and an 8,556 square foot building.

The Sun requested clarification on July 31.

On Aug. 4, Lee wrote back explaining that those options were from an assessment that had not been fully evaluated. “As such, the City does not have a specific option selected,” Lee wrote.

2025 tour

The Sun toured Lifeguard Headquarters on Aug. 8, 2025. This was not the first Sun tour of the building. (See “Seal Beach officials looking at renovation or reconstruction of Lifeguard Headquarters,” posted Oct. 30, 2020, at sunnews.org.)

Marine Safety Lt. Nick Bolin led the 2025 tour.

The underside of the eaves on the exterior of the building appeared to have deteriorated.

The garage is a multi-room garage. According to Bolin, eight pieces of apparatus are stored in two of the rooms.

Doorways are marked with yellow paint to warn of potential trip-hazards. (In 2020,

The concrete slopes outside the side entrance to the garage, which appears to be another trip hazard.

Wheelchairs for beach visitors are stored in the training room on the bottom floor of the Marine Safety/Police substation building.

There is no heating for the training room.

According to Lt. Bolin, lifeguards do not have access the police substation part of the second floor.

According to Bolin, the wall on the beach side of the training room has a retaining wall behind it.). Bolin said that when it rains, earth comes out from under the wall nearest Ocean Avenue. According to Bolin, one electrical system shorted out.

Bolin said there was no heating or air conditioning in the training room.

According to Lt. Bolin, the women’s locker room can fit four women. Bolin said there were 14 half-lockers in the women’s locker room.

There is a third locker room that Bolin called the “admin” locker room. It also doubles as the right of way to go from the training room to the narrow spiral staircase to the second and third floors.

Bolin said when it rains the skylight above the spiral staircase leaks.

The second floor is the office shared by Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey and Bolin.

In the observation room is a communications system that Bolin believed goes back to the Korean war. (The system appears to pre-date digital technology.)

Cost to replace

In 2020, a presentation by the late Public Works Director Steve Myrter put the cost of a new building at $9.5 million. At the time, Myrter was concerned that renovating the building would not meet regulatory requirements or the needs of the Marine Safety Department.

During a May 2025 council budget workshop, Finance Director Barbara Arenado put the cost at $12 million.

According to the 2024 Strategic Planning meeting report, posted on the city website, the cost of replacing the building is increasing. that meeting, the cost of replacing Lifeguard headquarters was put at $13.5 million.

During the meeting, all five council members voted to make the project a priority.

During a May 2025 budget workshop, current Finance Director Barbara Arenado said $4.4 million for the McGaugh swimming pool project had been repurposed for Lifeguard Headquarters. (See “Council looks at city projects,” at sunnews.org.)

Council comments

“It’s been a while since I last toured Lifeguard Headquarters,” wrote District One Council Member Joe Kalmick in an Aug. 2, 2025 email.

“I am relying on the assessment of its current condition by our Public Works staff and Marine Safety staff. It remains a high priority for me to see that our Marine Safety facilities meet today’s building standards, and provide our staff with proper and safe work space,” Kalmick said.

“I have toured lifeguard HQ,” wrote District Five Councilman Nathan Steele in an Aug. 1, 2025 email.

“It is old and cramped and not suitable for today’s needs. The problem has been paying for the new HQ. When the city spends every dollar that comes in, there is no room for the “nice-to-have” things like HQ,” Steele wrote.

“This year we were able to set aside, (not spend) $1.75 million reserving it for future needs or unforeseen problems. If we can finish the year without using that money, we can add to it next year. Along with the several million we have in CIP money available for HQ, we might be able to get somewhere ‘real’ with HQ. There’s a lot of parking lot there for larger locker rooms, equipment and whatever else Marine needs to do an effective job for the city,” Steele said.