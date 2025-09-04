Three local artists’ work in exhibition at the Hilbert Museum

Three local artists, Judy Todd of Seal Beach, Francesca Brayton of Los Alamitos, and Eileen McCullough of Huntington Beach, had their paintings chosen by jury into the 57th annual Watercolor West International Exhibition now showing at the Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University in Orange.

Long time friends, the three artists who work mainly in watercolor painting, are active in the local arts community, and have been exhibiting at the Art Gallery for Better Lives on Main Street in Seal Beach since 2024.

With local scenes serving as inspiration for many works, Francesca enjoys creating colorful, whimsical creations that include flowers and dogs; Eileen captures the spirit as well as the beauty of local beach scenes while painting en plein air; and Judy uses watercolor with mixed media to create abstracts of local landscapes, expressing her concern for the environment. Their paintings have won awards in local, national, and international shows, and all three are Signature Members of the prestigious Watercolor West.

Seal Beach resident JoAnn Rossi, who’s been an artist for more than 50 years said: “It’s exciting to see three fellow artists accepted into this show at Hilbert Museum. Each of them has a unique and distinct painting style that makes their works diverse, but recognizable. We have some amazing talent that residents and visitors can see in the Seal Beach gallery on Main Street.”

Bill Anderson, a famous painter who owns Anderson Art Gallery in Sunset Beach, said: “Thank goodness the highly-regarded Hilbert Museum in Orange is focusing its attention on California Art and providing a platform, showcasing the works of these talented, local artists.”

The public can see the Watercolor West Exhibition at the Hilbert, running September- November 2025. The Hilbert’s hours are Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking and entrance to the museum are free. If you can’t attend the special showing in Orange, drop by Art Gallery for Better Lives on 219 Main St., in Seal Beach, open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.