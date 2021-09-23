Letters to the Editor

Disappointed with headline for calendar item

Thank you to the local community for coming out on a very hot Sept. 11 to remember the 20th anniversary of Muslim extremists attacking the United States of America. With multiple Sept. 11 and/or recall Newsom events taking place throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties we appreciate the enthusiastic crowd that joined us at the Shops at Rossmoor at the Los Alamitos/Seal Beach border.

Participants and passersby were eager to sign thank you cards for the local police and fire departments, discuss Joe Biden’s horrific surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan, learn how they could change the Marxist direction of the Los Alamitos Unified School Board, and obtain material to share with family and friends about the importance of recalling the abysmal Gov. Gavin Newsom.

While we always appreciate Sun regularly sharing the club’s news and events we were disappointed with how our “Remember 9/11 and Recall Newsom Rally” event appeared in last week’s [Sept. 9] calendar section. There was ample room for the event’s full title, “Remember 9/11 and Recall Newsom Rally,” but the headline only read “Recall Rally.”

The Sun has always had high journalistic integrity and we hope this was simply an innocent mistake rather than a biased decision.

Again, thank you to the West Orange County community for enthusiastically supporting our rally.

Nancy Hathcock

President West Orange County Republican Women Federated

Who needs elections when you can have a recall instead

Dear Editor,

The far right has difficulty winning elections in California these days. In lieu of moderating their positions to better reflect the mainstream electorate, the new strategy of the resistance movement seems to be the taxpayer-funded recall. It didn’t work out well for Larry Elder, who has zero chance of winning a real statewide election. The failed gubernatorial recall, by the way, will likely cost California taxpayers somewhere around $276 million.

Against this backdrop, we now have a likely recall effort against the majority of the Los Alamitos School Board, led by an individual who apparently ran unsuccessfully for the school board in 2016. The reasons for a recall? Certainly not corruption or some other malfeasance.

It is all about indoor mask mandates for students (recommended by the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics, and also the law in California), an ethnic studies high school elective (requested by the students themselves, and not required), and social justice standards to address intolerance.

Our local government institutions, including the school board and the RCSD, are meant to be, and should be, non-partisan. The culture wars consuming our country have no place in local politics. This recall effort, if it goes forward, will be a waste of public funds, spearheaded by folks who are intolerant of alternative viewpoints, unwilling to compromise or engage in meaningful dialogue, and determined to impose their worldview at all costs. (Perhaps the social justice standards promulgated by LAUSD can be used to address intolerance for alternative viewpoints that will likely be reflected in rebuttals to this op-ed.)

Michael V. Sanders

Rossmoor

