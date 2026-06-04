Letters to the Briefing Room

Captain Nicholas,

Let me sincerely commend you for your consistently articulate, balanced, factual, comprehensive and thoughtful representation of SBPD in the pages of The Sun.

Your professionalism makes me proud to call Seal Beach home.

Best wishes for continued success.

Regards,

Ken

Thank you very much for your kind words, Ken. We sincerely appreciate you taking the time to reach out and for your support.

Dear Captain Nicholas,

At the Chevron station on Seal Beach Boulevard, my ears got assaulted today by the really loud exhaust of something that looked almost like a race car. Anytime you folks wish again to put up that sign on Seal Beach Boulevard about “no loud exhausts allowed,” I’m all for it.

Sincerely,

John

Hi John,

You are not imagining it. A vehicle with an extremely loud exhaust can absolutely be a violation of the law, and it is something we hear complaints about from time to time, especially on major corridors like Seal Beach Boulevard. California Vehicle Code §27150 requires vehicles to have an adequate muffler in constant operation and properly maintained to prevent excessive or unusual noise, and it also prohibits cutouts, bypasses, or similar devices. The California Vehicle Code also prohibits modifying an exhaust system in a way that amplifies or increases the noise so the vehicle is no longer in compliance.

So yes, there are rules against loud and modified exhaust. The challenge is that not every loud car is automatically illegal, and not every violation is easy to prove in the moment. Some vehicles are factory loud, some have been modified unlawfully, and some require closer inspection or specialized testing to determine whether they are actually out of compliance. That is one reason these cases can be more complicated than they may seem from the sidewalk or from inside another vehicle.

As for the sign, that idea is not coming out of nowhere. The SBPD has used electronic signboards in high traffic areas before as part of education and enforcement efforts related to loud or modified exhaust and street racing, and prior city press releases specifically noted complaints about loud exhaust along local roadways. Signage can be a helpful reminder, and it can support a broader traffic safety campaign, but signs by themselves do not replace direct observation, targeted enforcement, and officer training.

That is also why there is not always a simple one-step fix. First, traffic signs and message boards are most useful when they are tied to a focused education or enforcement effort. Second, these violations are often fleeting, meaning the vehicle is gone before an officer can respond unless there is a timely call with a good description. Third, enforcement works best when we can identify repeat problem areas, times of day, and vehicle descriptions rather than relying on a single isolated incident.

We understand how frustrating these vehicles can be. Excessively loud exhaust is not just annoying. It can disrupt neighborhoods, rattle windows, and make an otherwise normal trip through town a whole lot less pleasant. Our goal is to balance education, targeted traffic enforcement, and practical reporting from the community so we can address the problem as effectively as possible. And yes, those reminder signs will go back up!

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!