City officials looking at AI

Seal Beach officials are looking at creating an artificial intelligence policy, according to various department heads. Issues include cost.

Definitions

First, we need to define terms.

AI is a broad term. Another term is generative AI.

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, “Traditional AI helps analyze information, speed workflows, and improve decision-making.”

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, “Generative AI can help with creative tasks, especially those related to customer outreach.”

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, “Generative AI can perform basic writing and editing, brainstorm content ideas, analyze subject lines and email content, and help sales teams hone their pitches for different groups of leads. Generative AI can also be found in tools that help build websites and design visual elements.

Department heads

“The City is implementing an Information Technology Master Plan (ITMP), alongside a planned artificial intelligence policy that will guide ethical and effective use of emerging technologies. Enhancements to the City’s ERP financial system, cybersecurity measures, and public safety technology will improve service delivery and protect critical infrastructure,” according to the Adopted FY 2025-26 budget.

The IT Master Plan is still in progress. The City Council on April 27, 2026 was expected to extend the contract with the consultant on the Master Plan by one year.

Artificial Intelligence would apparently be part of the larger IT Master Plan.

Community Development Director Shaun Temple, on Monday, April 6, said the city hasn’t started using artificial intelligence. He said the city was looking to a policy.

“However, like many public agencies, the City is monitoring the rapid development of AI and the potential opportunities and considerations it may present for local government,” wrote Finance Director Barbara Arenado in a March 5 email.

“As part of that effort, we are evaluating governance, security, and operational considerations to ensure that any future use of AI would be responsible, secure, and consistent with the City’s commitment to transparency and public service. We will continue to assess emerging technologies and their potential to support efficient and effective service delivery for the Seal Beach community,” Arenado wrote.

Public Works Director Iris Lee wrote the same words in an April 20 email.

During the April 2026 City Council budget study session, Arenado said: “We are also exploring emerging technology, including artificial intelligence to enhance city programs.”

AI appears to have a limited role in parking and law enforcement. “We recently reviewed an AI solution that shows potential, but its current pricing is prohibitive,” wrote Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey in January.

“I spoke with our parking consultant, who informed me that the only use of artificial intelligence is for minor graphic design and imaging mockups,” wrote Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas in a January email.

“The Seal Beach Police Department has a policy that governs any use of generative AI, including strict limits on approved systems, authorized/trained users, and safeguards for privacy and sensitive information,” wrote SBPD Lt. Julia Clasby, also in January.

“The use of this technology must comply with policies and all applicable laws and standards,” Clasby wrote.

“As part of that framework, AI-generated content is treated as draft/informational material only and is not a substitute for human judgment or decision-making,” Clasby wrote.

“It is not used as the sole basis for decisions related to any contact or investigation. We also prohibit entering confidential, protected, or investigative information into generative AI systems unless appropriate approvals and contractual safeguards are in place to prevent public disclosure,” Clasby wrote.