SBPD offers a Community Policing Academy this July

The Seal Beach Police Department will be hosting a Community Policing Academy beginning in July.

The Community Policing Academy was developed to provide the public with an understanding of law enforcement’s role in the community. This ten-week program offers an overview of the Seal Beach Police Department’s structure, philosophy, operations and services. Through hands-on demonstrations and exercises, participants will experience a variety of activities that police officers deal with on a daily basis. They will also have the opportunity to go on ride-alongs with Seal Beach officers.

The Community Policing Academy will meet one night a week for ten consecutive weeks. Each session will be held at SBPD Headquarters on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The class dates are: July 15, July 22, July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Aug. 26, Sept. 2, Sept. 9, and Sept. 16.

There will be a graduation ceremony in the 10th week of the Community Policing Academy. Each participant will receive a graduation certificate and a special gift from the department.

The curriculum is designed to be an overview of the police department and is not intended to serve as training for a career in law enforcement. Topics include:

• Seal Beach Police Department Organizational Structure / Chain of Command

• Roles in Law Enforcement

• Ethics and Police Professionalism

• Detective Bureau / Criminal Investigations

• Narcotics and DUI Investigations

• Police Canines

• Use of Force

• Patrol Operations and Traffic Stops

• Shoot / Don’t Shoot Scenarios

• Traffic Enforcement and Collision Investigation

• Shooting Range and Firearms Training

• CPR Certification

The information covered during each week’s session will help the community gain knowledge of police operations, units, procedures and protocols. The expectations of the Community Policing Academy are to develop a stronger relationship between the community and police department, and to make Seal Beach an even safer city.

The Community Policing Academy is only open to 20 participants at this time, with future academy sessions being considered. In order to participate in the Community Policing Academy, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, live or work in Seal Beach, and must not have any misdemeanor or felony convictions. Selection procedures require completion of an application, modified personal history statement, and a criminal background check. After completion of the selection process, applicants will be mailed a confirmation letter indicating acceptance into the program and other details.

To obtain more information about the program or to request an application, contact Sgt. Joe Garcia at jfgarcia@sealbeachca.gov or (562) 799-4100 ext. 1649.