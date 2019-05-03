Leisure World Walkers

We may be retired in Leisure World but we’re far from inactive! Pictured are a few of the participants who represented Leisure World with the eldest being 83 and the youngest 62. Pictured left to right, starting in the back row are Mary Apte, Dorene Youngs, Beverly Bender, Irene Rozendaal, Diana Goins, Virginia Olejnik, front row, Danette McCloud, Margaret Humes and Eileen Dohl. The Run Seal Beach Event was a great experience and enjoyed by all. They especially loved the massage given at the end of the walk. Three walkers who took home the gold and the silver. Irene Rozendaal won the gold in her age division of 65-70, and Eileen Dohl in the 80-85 year olds. Margaret won the silver in the 65-70 year old division.