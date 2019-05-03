Crime Log: published May 2, 2019

Editor’s note: The Crime Log is based on the most recent and detailed information provided by local law enforcement. This week’s Seal Beach log is based on a detailed version of the log for April 19 to 22. The combined documents represent 98 pages of information. Space does not permit listing of all incidents or arrests.

IN SEAL?BEACH

Friday, April 19

Hit and Run, Parked Car (Priority 3)—12:17 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—An individual reported a hit and run on a parked car on Thursday, April 18, around 4 p.m. No suspect information. Police unit M7 took a report. Incident response time: 8 minutes 13 seconds.

Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—3:24 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported two women were selecting high end items in the store (the name of which was blacked out in the log). The caller said both women had merchandise in hand baskets. They split up at one point, before loading items in a car. As of 3:29 p.m., the caller did not know if any men were with them. However, as the caller was talking he apparently advised police that he thought he saw a man out in front of the store. As of 3:31 p.m., the caller still didn’t know if he was involved. As of 3:35 p.m., the women had two carts. As of 3:38 p.m., the caller located a car in the parking lot with a man sitting inside it. (The log didn’t make it clear if this was the same man who had been seen outside the store earlier.) The man was wearing headphones. As of 3:45 p.m., the car door was open. As of 3:51 p.m., one of the women got in line to pay for items. She apparently left the cart behind. As of 3:54 p.m., the caller advised police that she was having difficulty paying. As of 3:54 p.m., she left an unspecified number of items behind. As of 3:54 p.m., both women apparently left. One woman got in one car, while the other woman got in a different car. Police units 106, 141, 447, 642, C6, M7, S20 and S23 all responded. As of 4:17 p.m., unit 106 was following a Plymouth. As of 4:18 p.m., unit 106 advised dispatch that a male passenger in the car was reaching under the seat. As of 4:33 p.m., police had arrested Ramiro Rivas based on an outstanding Redondo Beach warrant on suspicion of larceny. Police arrested Gisselle Gomez on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance formerly classified as a restricted dangerous drugs. Police also arrested Danielle Vega on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and Aaron Castro on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license. Incident response time: 9 minutes.

Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—4:32 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—Police unit 107 stopped a car. Police arrested Jose Navarro on suspicion of resisting or obstructing a police officer. As the stop was officer-initiated, no incident response time was provided. Unit 107 was on-scene for 2 hours 1 minute 7 seconds.

Suspicious Occupied Car (Priority 2)—7:27 p.m.—Electric Avenue and 11th Street (Old Town)—The caller reported an individual sleeping in the back seat of a car parked on the south side of Electric Avenue. Police unit 107 contacted the individual in the car and interviewed that person in the field. Police units 207, 241 and S20 responded. Unit 206 was apparently available for back up. Incident response time: 3 minutes 34 seconds.

Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—8:17 p.m.—Candleberry Avenue and Lampson Avenue (College Park East)—The caller reported seeing two mean wearing beanies and backpacks walking around before they were picked up by a Mercedes on Lampson Avenue. Police unit 241 responded, with unit 206 available for back up. Police were unable to locate the men in question. Incident response time: 14 minutes 40 seconds.

Burglary Report (Priority 3)—8:59 p.m.—Ironwood (College Park East)—The caller reported a house at the location was ransacked between 2 p.m. and the time of the call to police. Loss: jewelry and cash. Point of entry: a window. Point of exit: a door. Police unit 241 took a report. Unit 206 provided back up. Incident response time: 4 minutes 13 seconds.

Disturbing Party (Priority 3)—9:36 p.m.—Blue Heron (Heron Pointe)—The caller complained about a party with loud music. The caller was willing to sign a complaint. The caller apparently described the party as small, but with loud music. As of 10:17 p.m., police had contacted the person responsible for the party and issued the first notice. Police units 206, 207, 241 and S20 responded. Incident response time: 13 minutes 52 seconds.

Saturday, April 20

Suspicious (Priority 2)—10:04 a.m.—College Park Drive and Loyola Plaza (College Park West)—The caller reported catching two boys (juveniles of unspecified age) hiding. The caller confronted them. As of 10:10 a.m., the caller said the boys told him they lived on Harvard but couldn’t provide him with an address. Police units 106 and M7 were unable to locate the boys. Incident response time: 12 minutes 38 seconds.

Peddler Complaint (Priority 3)—11:18 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported a woman with a baby was begging for money. Police unit 106 responded, with unit M7 available for back up. Unit 106 did not observe any violations of the California Penal Code or the Seal Beach Municipal Code. Incident response time: 57 minutes 10 seconds.

Counseling (Priority 3)—1:05 p.m.—Fathom Avenue (The Hill)—A man called 911 to ask to speak with a police officer about a suspicious individual who was at his door a couple of days earlier. Police unit 107 counseled the caller. Incident response time: 29 minutes 11 seconds.

Peddler Complaint (Priority 3)—2:01 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The caller said a man was selling gold coins on the pier. Police unit 107 apparently advised/warned/counseled the coin seller about peddling in Seal Beach. Incident response time: 8 minutes 20 seconds.

Petty Theft (Priority 2)—3:14 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller reported the loss of alcohol. According to the caller, this was the second time the man and woman in question had hit the store. Police were unable to locate the suspects. Police unit 107, M7, and S23 responded. Unit 107 took a report. Incident response time: 1 minutes 54 seconds.

Vandalism (Priority 3)—5:03 p.m.—Loyola Plaza (College Park West)—Between 3:30 p.m., Friday, April 19, and 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 20, someone threw concrete from the park over the caller’s back fence and broke the window to his truck. Police unit M7 took a report. Incident response time: 16 minutes 44 seconds.

Trespassing Complaint (Priority 2)—5:17 p.m.—Golden Rain Road and Burning Tree Lane (Leisure World, Mutual 1)—The caller reported a man in his 20s on a bike in the flood control channel that runs along Golden Rain Road. As of 5:21 p.m., the caller speculated that the man might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police units 106, 107 and S20 responded. As of 5:22 p.m., the man on the bike left Leisure World and was going southbound on Seal Beach Boulevard. Unit S20 contacted the man on the bike. Unit 106 interview the man in the field. Incident response time: 5 minutes 34 seconds.

Disturbance (Priority 2)—7:50 p.m.—College Park Drive (College Park West)—The caller heard screaming coming from the park. The caller reported hearing a male voice. However, the caller was hard of hearing and couldn’t make out what was being said. Police units 206 and 241 responded. Unit 206 found children playing in the park. Both units determined that the location checked out OK. Incident response time: 5 minutes 48 seconds.

Disturbance, Juveniles (Priority 3)—11:45 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The caller said four teenagers were running around the area, possibly playing “ding, dong, ditch.” Police unit S20 contacted two separate groups of juveniles in the area. Both groups denied ringing doorbells. Incident response time: 3 minutes 9 seconds.

Sunday, April 21

Found Property (Priority 4)—9:17 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—An individual came into the lobby of Seal Beach Police Department headquarters to report finding keys. Police unit S19 made a log entry. Incident response time: 47 seconds.

Abandoned Car (Priority 4)—10:48 a.m.—17th Street (Old Town) —The caller said a Buick had been parked in front of the location for the past five days. Police unit 444 marked the car. Incident response time: 4 minutes 35 seconds.

Monday, April 22

Car Check (Priority 3)—01:18 a.m.—Electric Avenue and Seventh Street (Old Town)—Police unit S20 observed what appeared to be a man sleeping in the back of a car. Police unit 241 provided back up. Unit S20 interviewed the car’s occupant in the field. As the check was officer-initiated, no response time was provided. Unit S20 was on-scene for 9 minutes 50 seconds.

Car Check (Priority 3)—1:20 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—Police unit 206, backed up by unit 207, checked a car occupied by one person. The car was searched. Unit 206 interviewed the car’s occupant in the field. As the check was officer-initiated, no response time was provided. Unit 206 was on-scene for 20 minutes 39 seconds.