Briefing Room: Reporting smoke or fumes spewing from exhaust pipes in Seal Beach

Dear Captain Nicholas,

The other day at a long light, I got stuck right behind an old van that was spewing a lot of noxious fumes. I understand that really old vehicles are exempt from smog checks, and this might have been such a vehicle. But my lungs aren’t exempt from the fumes of those older vehicles. Is there anything I could have done to report this vehicle, in case it was violating emissions laws?

John

Hello again John,

Thank you for sharing your concern about older vehicles that emit heavy exhaust. We understand how unpleasant and potentially harmful it can be to be stuck behind a vehicle that is releasing a large amount of fumes. While some older vehicles are exempt from California’s regular smog check program, all vehicles are still required to comply with California Vehicle Code §27153, which states that a motor vehicle shall not be operated in a manner resulting in the escape of excessive smoke, flame, gas, oil, or fuel residue.

Our officers may take enforcement action if a vehicle is creating an immediate hazard, such as smoke that severely limits visibility or a mechanical issue that blocks traffic. In those situations, you can call our non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232 so we can assess and respond as needed.

If you observe a vehicle emitting excessive smoke or fumes, you can also report it directly to the California Air Resources Board through their Environmental Complaints system at https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/environmental-complaints. Your report should include the vehicle’s license plate number, location, date, and time of the observation.

Clean air and safe streets are important to everyone in our community. By knowing the law and reporting potential violations, we can work together to help keep our environment and roadways safe.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!