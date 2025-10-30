Le Chic Chat Soiree comes to Navy Golf Course Nov. 1

Come to the ball at Helen Sanders CatPAWS’ fourth annual Le Chic Chat Soiree.

Come to the ball with Helen Sanders CatPAWS, and help our Cinderellas and Cinderfellas get healthy, happy and at home with their human princes and princesses!

On Saturday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m., Le Chic Chat Soiree will once again slink into the beautiful Navy Golf Course Seal Beach, 5660 Orangewood Ave., Cypress, Calif. and have a literal ball. The evening will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a dinner buffet and dessert, splendid silent auction items, and a presentation featuring an overview of CatPAWS programs, bios of little lives saved and changed, and a salute to adopters. Lady Catterly will read her Tarot Cards of Curiosity.

For royalty, the special guest for the event will be Kevin Fitzgerald, DVM. You might have seen him on Animal Planet’s popular “Emergency Vets” and “E-Vet Interns” or had a much-needed whisker tickle at one of his standup comedy shows. Dr. Fitzgerald will talk about what humans’ responsibilities are for their companion animals and reflect on his thus far 43 years of veterinary experience. Through it all, he’ll use his talents to bring humor to his subject.

“People should come away with a smile, a little less stressed, and with a new understanding of the work being done right there in their own community,” Dr. Fitzgerald said. “I am extremely honored and excited to come speak and spend some time with you.”

All proceeds from the Soiree will help support CatPAWS’ lifesaving and life-changing programs, from rescuing at-risk cats and kittens to providing resources and education like DIY Kitten Kits, to the mobile and brick and mortar spay/neuter clinics—over 2500 cats altered so far, brought in by dedicated community cat advocates!

“From our founding as a nonprofit organization in early 2010, we knew that our small volunteer cat rescue group could only do so much,” said CatPAWS cofounder Deborah Felin-Magaldi.

“To change the paradigm, we had to carry the message to our communities,” Felin-Magaldi said.

“To that end, in addition to direct rescue of at-risk cats from public shelters, we started a spay/neuter fund and paid for thousands of cats to get fixed over the years. We also created a ‘DIY Kitten Kit’ program to help people take care of orphaned newborn kittens. The last couple years, we started a community cat spay/neuter/vaccinate program to help community cat caretakers stem the tide of homeless litters. Our aim was and is to inspire others in this mission, to raise an army of citizen rescuers,” Felin-Magaldi said.

Fairy tale references notwithstanding, it doesn’t take a magic wand to make happily ever after. That happens through diligent work from our volunteers and support from the community.

“Every paw print tells a story of hope,” Felin-Magaldi said. “We hope people join us in making a difference—one cat, one life, one loving community at a time.”

Tickets are $150. Ticket purchases and information about Le Chic Chat Soiree are available at https://helensanderscatpaws.com/news-event/le-chic-chat-soiree/.

Helen Sanders CatPAWS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides education, support and resources to our community to help more cats live full and cherished lives.