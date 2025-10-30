18th Annual HH Philharmonic Boutique raises $10K

A sensational fundraiser, the 18th annual Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Boutique held recently at The Huntington Harbour Place Mall, raised $10,000, benefiting school music programs in Huntington Beach and Seal Beach.

“Thanks to strong support from the community, great vendors and exciting opportunity baskets and raffles we are able once again to help fund much needed programs to local youth,” said Event Chair Kim Weddon.

“In addition to 24 vendors selling jewelry, clothing, home decor and gifts, to spa and art, with a percentage of their sales donated to Huntington Harbour Philharmonic to support music education, the event featured an amazing string ensemble with 3 violins and a cello, young singer Shiloh Baylon from “America’s Got Talent”, dancers and face painting to entertain shoppers,” she said.

Lyn Semeta, former Huntington Beach mayor said: “The yearly Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Committee Holiday Boutique is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together. As we enter the holiday season, public support for our boutique and upcoming Cruise of Lights fundraisers are important efforts to benefit local children.”

“The Philharmonic Holiday Boutique was so much fun,” said Marlene Nielsen of Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Committee. “Listening to four musicians from the Orange County Youth Symphony perform at the boutique offered an opportunity for the public to understand how music programs impact young lives.” She said that all the money raised benefits the Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s nationally-recognized Youth Music Education Programs.

One vendor, Aggie Yoon, who owns Modern Pine Home Studio Store in the mall said: “The boutique was fantastic. We just opened a store in the Harbour Place Mall and made new friends and customers interest in our home decor and curated gifts.” She said her store’s complimentary gift wrapping with purchases was especially complimented.

Huntington Harbour Place Mall is located at 16881 Algonquin St. You can find Huntington Harbour Philharmonic’s Office there and learn more on the upcoming Cruise of Lights Event Dec. 19 to Dec. 23 at: http://www.cruiseoflights.org . You can also call the HHPC Office at: (714) 840-7542.