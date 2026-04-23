LAHS Song competing at Jr. World Championships

The Los Alamitos High School Song Team has been selected by USA Cheer as the U.S. National Junior Pom Team to compete at the 2026 International Cheer Union (ICU) Junior World Championship Finals, currently taking place, April 22–24, in Orlando, Florida.

Each year, USA Cheer, the national governing body for cheer and performance cheer in the United States, selects only one high school team in the nation to serve as the U.S. National Junior Pom Team. This marks the first time in school history that Los Alamitos High School has earned this prestigious honor.

The ICU Junior World Championship Finals bring together the best junior teams from around the world in the Performance Cheer divisions, where athletes ages 15 to 18 showcase their precision, artistry, and athleticism. As the sole U.S. team in this division, the Los Alamitos High School Song Team will compete for a gold medal among teams from more than 70 nations in what will be the 18th anniversary of this global event.

“To be selected as part of the U.S. National Junior Pom Team is truly a dream realized for these athletes,” said Jennifer Ramirez, Los Alamitos High School Cheer and Song Head Coach. “This honor represents years of hard work, discipline, and heart. Every member of this team has poured themselves into perfecting their craft, supporting one another, and representing our school and Griffin community with pride. To now have the opportunity to represent our country on an international stage is beyond anything we could have imagined.”

Los Alamitos High School’s Song Team is widely recognized for its excellence, consistently earning national titles and setting the standard for precision, creativity, and teamwork. Being selected by USA Cheer to compete at the ICU Junior World Championship Finals is both a historic achievement and a testament to the strength of the school’s performing arts and athletic programs.

“This is such a proud moment for our Song Team, our school, and our entire community,” said Principal Christiana Kraus. “These students have worked tirelessly to reach the highest levels of their sport, representing not only Los Alamitos High School and the state of California, but now our entire country. Their commitment, teamwork, and heart truly shine through in everything they do. We are all so proud to see them take the floor and share their Griffin spirit with the world.”

Fans will be able to watch the Los Alamitos High School Song Team perform live on the Olympic Channel website April 22–24, 2026. For updates on the team’s journey, please follow on Instagram at @losalamitossongandcheer.