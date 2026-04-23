Breaking ground on new Westminster Mall site project

Westminster Mall, once a hub of not only the city, but of northwest Orange County communities, is being demolished to make way for a new, mixed-use center that plans for open space, as well as housing and retail.

The once highly-popular mall has seen a long decline in shoppers over the years, as people’s shopping and entertainment habits have changed. The new project, named Bolsa Pacific is being developed by Irvine-based Shopoff Realty Investments.

A ceremonial ground-breaking/mall demolition kick-off event was held at the property on April 15. The development company’s President and CEO, Bill Shopoff, spoke of the history of the mall and the many decades it provided area residents with fond memories.

He noted that friends of his told him stories of their first jobs at the mall. He noted that birthdays and first dates were celebrated at the center. Local teens spent summer afternoons there, going to movies and playing video games in the arcade.

“But like so many malls across the country, the world changed, the way people lived, shopped, gathered and connected has shifted and this place needed a new future,” Shopoff said.

That future plan includes approximately 2,250 residential units, including 225 designated as affordable housing. There will be townhouses and apartments, as well as a 120-plus room hotel and more than 15 acres of open space.

A Target store is present on the plans as a main anchor store, near the freeway exit from the southbound 405. Other retailers are in the works. There is also going to be more than 15,000 square feet of what is labeled, food hall, according to the website bolsapacific.com.

Shopoff said the complex will include walkable and bikeable streets and pathways. Other speakers at the event included Westminster City Manager Christine Cordon, who also spoke of the legacy of the mall and the need for replacing it with something equally viable for area residents and future generations.

“I’m really proud of my team and the partnership and relationships that we’ve built with the Shopoff development team … they’re really excited to bring something to this community as well, Cordon said.”

The event included a ceremonial shoveling of dirt by city officials and others, as well as a ceremonial demolition. Shopoff manned one of two large excavators and pulled down a cover from the entrance by the former Macy’s store. He also used the claw to crash through and break down the glass overhead, with the Westminster Mall signage. Behind it, was a banner for the new Bolsa Pacific project, which he hopes will continue the legacy of the Westminster Mall.

“It’s about creating a place for a new generation of memory making,” Shopoff said.