SBPD to conduct DUI patrols on Cinco de Mayo

The Seal Beach Police Department encourages the public to celebrate Cinco de Mayo responsibly by planning ahead and designating a sober driver.

On May 5, the SBPD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Don’t put yourself and others on the road at risk by driving impaired,” said Chief of Police Michael Henderson. “If you’re planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver.”

The SBPD wants to remind the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also cause impairment. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive.

If you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Cinco de Mayo, holiday celebrated on May 5 in parts of Mexico and the United States in honor of a military victory over the French forces of Napoleon III in 1862, known as the Battle of Puebla,” according to the Encyclopedia Britannica website.

“Cinco de Mayo is not to be confused with Mexican Independence Day, which falls on September 16,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.