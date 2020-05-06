LAEF’s Summer Enrichment Institute going virtual!

In these unprecedented times, many summer options for kids cannot operate. Fortunately, the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) will still provide the 11th annual Summer Enrichment Institute (SEI) virtually! Fun and academic enrichment classes will be offered online offering valuable classes to students in grades TK-8 in two summer sessions (June 8-19 and June 22-July 2).

Classes run for 75 minutes and begin at 9:00am, 10:45am and 1:00pm. Small class sizes of 8 to 30 students, taught by credentialed teachers via Google Classroom, provide a great learning environment, help students make up for lost learning time this semester and help them avoid summer learning loss. Elementary classes include Jumpstart for TK-5th grade, Spanish, rocketry, life science, writing, STEAM, voice & movement, kickboxing, gymnastics, art, and more. Teachers are developing class kits with curriculum and supplies, which will be available for pick-up before the session begins.

For middle school students, 10:00 and 1:00 classes are offered virtually and include drawing & painting, law & criminal investigations, preparing for high school science, music enrichment and public speaking/debate. LAEF is also offering two online opportunities for high school students: preparing for the college essay and health.

LAEF is offering multi-class discounts. Purchase your first class, then receive 10% off the second class and 15% off any class thereafter. The discount can be applied to the family or individual student and is applied to LAEF’s Summer Enrichment Institute only.

Registration is now open at www.LAEF4kids.org/programs and flyers with all of the details are available at www.LAEF4kids.org/summer. Scholarships are available on a limited basis. Early bird reduced-fee registration is available through Friday, May 22.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources. For more information, visit www.LAEF4kids.org or email info@LAEF4kids.org today!