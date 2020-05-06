Seal Beach street sweeping enforcement resumes June 1

The Seal Beach Police Department will resume Street Sweeper Parking Enforcement on Monday, June 1, 2020. The Environmental Protection Agency identifies street sweeping as a Best Management Practice for water quality control improvement. It removes trash and debris, sediment, fertilizers, heavy metals, and floatable material before it can reach our oceans. On March 17, the SBPD suspended street sweeping enforcement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the city has received several complaints from residents about gloves, facemasks, and other trash and debris littering the streets. In order to ensure the health and safety of the Seal Beach community and waterways, street sweeping enforcement will resume.

The city asks for the public’s partnership and collaboration during the month of May. “Street sweeping is critical to help keep the rivers and oceans clean,” said Seal Beach Director of Public Works Steve Myrter. “By not cleaning the streets, pollutants and debris are allowed to flow off the streets into the City’s storm drains and ultimately into the ocean. Street sweeping helps keep Seal Beach beautiful and healthy.”

For more information, please contact the SBPD Traffic & Parking Division at 562-799-4100 ext. 1119.