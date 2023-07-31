LAEF’s Institute on track to be largest ever

Each year, Los Alamitos Education Foundation’s Summer Enrichment Institute (SEI) is an essential part of summer for Los Al parents and students alike, offering fun and educational learning opportunities for students in grades TK-12, and a much-needed break for their parents. Kids and teachers were thrilled to come together at Rossmoor Elementary School for enrichment again this summer. In fact, this summer was LAEF’s largest attended SEI to date.

LAEF’s first session of SEI was launched on June 20 and Session 2 began on July 3rd, offering over 144 fun and academic enrichment classes to more than 680 students (a record high) from TK – 6th grade. Session 2 wrapped up on July 14 with many students sharing what they learned with their parents in end-of-session performances.

Elementary students enjoyed Jumpstart classes for K-5th grade, It’s STEAM-tastic, Beyond the Laboratory, Computer Literacy and Coding, Musical Theater, Summer Food Exploration, Spanish, French, Gymnastics, Cheerleading, Volleyball, Basketball, Art, Ukulele, Martial Arts, Song & Dance and so much more!

“We are thrilled to experience a record number of participants this summer and are always committed to providing excellent enrichment opportunities for every Los Al student, whether or not their family can afford the class fees,” said Carrie Logue, LAEF Executive Director. “LAEF was proud to enrich the learning experience of 52 additional students this summer through tuition scholarships made possible by generous donations from our Los Al Leadership Circle members.” For more information on scholarships, visit LAEF4Kids.org/scholarships.

The kids got a special visit from LAEF’s King of Hearts Dave Locke and LAEF’s Queen of Hearts Erin Kominsky and were very excited to show our Royals what they were learning! King Dave and Queen Erin were crowned at LAEF’s Royal Gala during the “Fundraising February for Los Al Kids” campaign because of their strong ties to the Los Alamitos community and ongoing support of LAEF and Los Al kids.

The campaign raised over $170,000. This year, campaign proceeds will continue to support student mental health and wellness by providing stipends for six Counseling Interns working in Well Spaces at Los Al USD schools. Well Spaces are calm, safe, and comfortable places for students to reset and receive counseling support. Funds will also provide additional supplies and expand LAEF’s after-school counseling support.