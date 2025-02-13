Heatwave makes run to Section Semifinals



A local AYSO soccer team recently completed a milestone run for Region 159, which includes Los Alamitos, Seal Beach and Rossmoor players. The 12U girls team, Heatwave, reached the semifinals of the Section 11 semifinals, a section comprised of most of Orange County and San Diego County. Prior to that, the Heatwave won the Area E Championship, which include their Region, along with seven other regions, stretching from Cerritos, through 159 and Garden Grove, out to La Habra. Heatwave began the run with a championship in their Region 159 playoffs to advance to the Area Tournament. The Heatwave went 16-1-2, with their one loss coming in the Sectional semifinals. The team was coached by Head Coach Kristin Barbour and assistant coach, Amber Rodriguez. Pictured front row (left to right): Lorin, Georgette, Penelope, Ela, Natalya, Lexi, Taylor, Rose, Sophia, Felicity, and Brynn. Back row, Coach Kristin and Coach Amber.