LAEF donates $55K to LAUSD for additional counseling support

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) donated $55,000 on Aug. 16 to fund stipends for six counseling interns for this school year. The interns will work closely with the district Wellness Counselors at each school site. Los Alamitos USD has five Wellness Counselors providing curriculum and counseling support in school Well Spaces – Stacy Eatmon at Los Alamitos and Lee, Tina Heeren at McGaugh and Rossmoor, Stacy Schmitz at Hopkinson and Weaver, Kirsten Jensen at McAuliffe and Oak, and Emily Ledterman at Los Alamitos High School.

“Providing these stipends is just another step in making sure our counselors are able to reach all students who enter our Well Spaces seeking support,” said LAEF Executive Director, Carrie Logue.

With Well Spaces on all nine district campuses, LAEF is committed to partnering with the district to keep them well staffed.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, we are truly grateful for the generous contributions made by the Los Alamitos Education Foundation,” said Los Alamitos Unified School District Superintendent, Dr. Andrew Pulver. “This donation highlights LAEF’s steadfast dedication to the well-being of our students, while also enabling the District to draw in a greater number of skilled interns. This partnership with LAEF not only enriches the educational experience for our students but also invests in the growth and development of our future school counselors.”

Next month, a Wellness Garden, named The Oasis by students, is set to officially open at Los Alamitos High School (LAHS) giving students a calm outdoor space adjacent to the Well Space. The LAHS Well Space, known as The Loft, opened last fall and is already a commonly used space for students to reset and seek counseling support.

In the Fall of 2022, LAEF expanded support of Well Spaces district-wide by providing $18,000 ($3000 per school) to provide furniture and decor for the new elementary school Well Spaces. In 2021, LAEF donated $25,000 to support the salary of the middle school mental health counselor. In 2019-2020, LAEF donated $60,000 for the construction of Well Spaces at both district middle schools: Oak and McAuliffe. This marks the eighth year in a row that LAEF has made funding mental health a top priority.

These donations are possible because of LAEF’s major donor group: the Los Al Leadership Circle (LALC). LALC members are distinguished, significant supporters who commit to donating a minimum of $1,000 annually to LAEF’s visionary work. To learn more, please visit LAEF4Kids.org/LALC.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for mental health, STEAM teachers/instruction, and program scholarships, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources. For more information, visit LAEF4Kids.org or call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424.