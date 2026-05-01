Briefing Room: About the importance of public safety dispatchers

Capt. Nick,

Thank you so much for the very informative and thorough article regarding First Amendment “auditors” in Seal Beach and explaining what to do and what not to do if involved in this situation.

I do make it a point to read your articles when I come across the Sun Newspaper. I will save this article and make people aware of this unfortunate situation happening in our wonderful city.

Thank you again for your time in keeping the citizens informed and safe too.

Andree

Dear Andree,

Thank you very much for your thoughtful email and for taking the time to read the article. I truly appreciate your kind words.

I am glad the information was helpful. These situations can certainly be unsettling, especially when people are intentionally trying to provoke a reaction, so my hope was to give residents some practical information and reassurance. Seal Beach is a wonderful community, and keeping residents informed is an important part of helping people feel prepared and confident.

I appreciate your support. So does Yosa. Now on to our regularly scheduled article:

Hi Seal Beach,

We recently celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and it is a good time to recognize a group of professionals the public rarely sees, but depends on every single day: our dispatchers at West Cities Police Communications (http://www.west-comm.org/).

When people call 911, the dispatcher is often the very first person they reach. Before an officer, firefighter, or paramedic ever arrives, it is the dispatcher who answers the phone, gathers critical information, keeps people calm, and gets help moving. They do all of that while managing multiple screens, radio traffic, incoming calls, officer safety concerns, and fast-moving situations that can change in seconds.

That work takes much more skill than many people realize. Dispatchers have to listen carefully, think quickly, ask the right questions, and make important decisions under pressure. They are expected to be calm when others are panicked, clear when information is incomplete, and steady when someone on the other end of the line may be having one of the worst moments of their life.

Here in Seal Beach, we are fortunate to be served by the dispatch professionals at West-Comm. They are the unseen link connecting the public to emergency services and connecting first responders to one another. Whether the call involves a crime in progress, a medical emergency, a traffic collision, a fire, or someone who simply does not know where else to turn, dispatchers are there, day and night.

They also do much more than answer emergency calls. They handle non-emergency calls, coordinate units in the field, track information for responding personnel, and help keep operations running safely and efficiently behind the scenes. It is demanding work that requires professionalism, patience, sound judgment, and a real commitment to public service.

Because their work happens over the phone and over the radio, dispatchers do not always receive the public recognition they deserve. But make no mistake, they are an essential part of public safety, and our officers rely on them constantly.

We simply want to say thank you to our West-Comm dispatchers. Thank you for your professionalism, your calm under pressure, your compassion, and your commitment to the communities you serve.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.govtoday!