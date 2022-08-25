Joint Commission is evaluating Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

An agency called the Joint Commission is evaluating MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. A spokesperson for the Joint Commission confirmed the evaluation in a recent email

A local news organization called the Long Beach Post recently reported that two agencies, the Joint Commission and the California State Board of Pharmacy, were investigating the Long Beach medical center following two patient deaths.

The Sun requested confirmation of the investigations from the Joint Commission, the California State Board of Pharmacy, and Richele Steele, vice president of Communications & Public Relations for MemorialCare.

The Pharmacy Board’s executive officer and the Pharmacy Board’s public information officer were both out of the office and unavailable for comment before the Sun’s editorial deadline.

However, Maureen Lyons of the Joint Commission did confirm the Long Beach hospital is being evaluated.

“I checked with The Joint Commission’s Office of Quality and Patient Safety (OQPS) and it is aware of an incident at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center (HCO ID: 9908) in Long Beach, CA. and is currently following its usual evaluation processes regarding the information that was shared,” Lyons wrote.

All public information about Joint Commission health care organizations can be found via www.qualitycheck.org,” Lyons wrote.

“Please see the report here: https://www.qualitycheck.org/quality-report/?keyword=long%20beach%20memorial&bsnid=9908,” Lyons wrote.

“The Joint Commission assesses all reports of concerns relating to patient safety and quality and carefully evaluates whether or not a report describes unsafe conditions or incidents which have reached a patient. Based on an analysis of the risk of harm inherent in the report, action may be taken,” Lyons wrote.

“If the situation raises concerns about a continuing threat to patient safety, then Joint Commission International may conduct a for-cause evaluation of the organization,” Lyons wrote.

“The organization may be requested to provide a response to the concern,” Lyons wrote.

“If the organization is scheduled for its routine accreditation survey or certification review in the near future, then the concern may be reviewed at that time,” Lyons wrote.

“The details of the concern are incorporated into a database used to monitor patient safety and quality issues and track trends at The Joint Commission accredited or certified health care organizations,” Lyons wrote.

“Failure to address the concern may potentially adversely affect an organization’s accreditation status.

“OQPS receives notification of patient safety concerns from a variety of sources including organization self-reports, federal and state agencies, media coverage or reporter inquiries. The sources of information reported to The Joint Commission are confidential in order to encourage candor in reporting,” Lyons wrote.

As for the Long Beach hospital itself, MemorialCare spokesperson Steele expressed condolences to the families while at the same time expressed the hospital’s commitment to patient care.

“First, we want to express our sincere condolences to the individuals and families referenced in the Long Beach Post article who are grieving the loss of their loved ones. We understand that this is a very difficult time for them.” wrote Richele Steele. MemorialCare, vice president of Communications & Public Relations.

“Patient safety is a top priority for our hospital, and we are deeply committed to providing the highest quality and safest care to our patients. The hospital has stringent policies and procedures in place to promote patient safety, and we provide continuous education and monitor adherence by physicians and our clinical staff. We take swift action if we learn that a policy or procedure has not been followed, or when we otherwise identify a potential opportunity to enhance patient care and safety.” Steele wrote.

“Long Beach Medical Center has been providing exceptional patient care in our community for more than 100 years. We take the responsibilities of our role very seriously, and we value the trust that our patients and their families place in us. On behalf of our dedicated and highly trained clinical staff and administrators, we reaffirm our commitment to do all that we can to ensure that our patients remain safe and continue to receive the high-quality care that they expect and deserve.” Steele wrote.

“Since the regulatory processes are ongoing, and due to our need to respect the confidentiality afforded under patient privacy, physician peer review and other applicable laws and regulations, the hospital is precluded from commenting further,” Steele wrote.

