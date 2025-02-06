Interim city manager in place for now

The city isn’t currently searching for a new city manager.

The Sun requested an update on the search for a permanent city manager. Jill Ingram resigned from the position last year.

“Currently there is no search as we have Interim City Manager Patrick Gallegos in place and continue to evaluate the position,” wrote District Two Councilman Ben Wong in a Feb. 3 text message.

“At the time of his appointment as Interim City Manager, it was decided that Patrick should be given at least a 6 month trial period. At this point there have not been any discussions about beginning a search for a new city manager or offering the permanent position to Patrick,” wrote District One Council Member Joe Kalmick in a Feb. 3 email.

“If Interim CM Patrick Gallegos proves capable of the top spot, he should be named the CM. So far, I think he’s doing a terrific job. I prefer ‘growing our own’ leadership in SB rather then spending big money for an outsider. I prefer not spending taxpayer money on a search. I don’t see a need for a search,” wrote District Five Councilman Nathan Steele in a Feb. 3 email.

“In October 2024, the City Council deferred its search for a permanent City Manager until it had the opportunity to fully evaluate Patrick Gallegos’ performance as Interim City Manager for approximately six months. The City Council expects to meet in the coming months to evaluate Mr. Gallegos’ performance and consider options for selecting the next City Manager,” wrote District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau.

The council appointed Gallegos to interim city manager during a special Aug. 26, 2024 meeting that was closed to the public. (State law allows closed session meetings for such things as contract negotiations and personnel matters.) At the time, then-council candidate Senecal suggested giving Gallegos six months. (See “Gallegos to be interim city manager” at sunnews.org.) In a staff report to a September 2024 council meeting, City Attorney Nicholas Ghirelli wrote that Gallegos would remain as interim city manager until a permanent city manager is appointed. He would return to the position of assistant city manager when he concluded his service as interim city manager.