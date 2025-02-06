Griffins hoops stumble at chance for solo title

The Los Alamitos High girls basketball team will go into the playoffs as a Sunset League Champion, but will be joined by Fountain Valley High, after the Griffins suffered a 43-40 loss to the Barons on Monday night.

The Griffins had set themselves up to take the title outright, when they held off Marina High, 56-35 on Saturday at Marina High. The game with the Vikings was a defensive battle in the first quarter, but the Griffins started to pull away in the second.

Marina fought back, but could only get within about 10 points before the Griffins put the game away. Junior guard Tam Yoshida led the Griffins with game-high 21 points and fellow Junior guard Maya Asumbrado knocked down a trio of three-pointers and finished with 11 points.

“I think we executed really well as a team tonight,” Griffins Head Coach Maya De Anda said.

The Griffins finished the regular season at 19-8 overall and 9-3 in Sunset League play. Fountain Valley is also 9-3 in league and 18-9 overall. The two may also have to share the league title with Corona del Mar, should the Sea Kings defeat Newport Harbor in a game that was played on Tuesday night. Either way, all three await the playoff pairings which are scheduled to be released on Saturday.

Marina was led by Senior guard, Maria Tejada, with 12 points and Junior guard, Rylee Bradley, who added nine. The Vikings will await a playoff spot as the fourth place team, or could share third place with CdM, should the Sea Kings fall to rival Newport Harbor.