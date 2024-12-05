Huntington Harbour’s Peter’s Landing Marina has been sold

Though hundreds of thousands of commuters and travelers on Pacific Coast Highway will never notice a difference as they pass by Peter’s Landing Marina in Huntington Beach, it has changed. Peter’s Landing was sold recently to Suntex Marina Investors LLC (Suntex), the largest standalone recreational marina owner in the United States by marina count and boat slips.

Peter’s Landing, an iconic destination in Huntington Beach that includes restaurants, shopping, commercial office space and even a church, has a separately owned and managed marina with 325 wet slips on its 11 acres, accommodating vessels ranging from 30 to 96 feet. Pegasus Group (PG Marina Investors II), also known as Peter’s Landing Marina, has owned the marina for approximately 28 years from 1996 to 2024.

Suntex recently added this property to their grow list of marinas they own in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia.

Michael Warntjes, senior vice president of Suntex Marinas, said: “Peter’s Landing is a gorgeous part of Orange County and fits well into Suntex’s goal of expanding our reach along coastal California.” He said he liked the property’s location as part of a busy center of culture and commerce, with easy access to everything boaters could ever wish for. “By adding the Suntex core values to the property, we’re sure that we’ll be able to develop Peter’s Landing and add even more to the Huntington Beach area.”

For local and transient boat owners, the marina plays host to commercial marina tenants that include Freedom Boat Club, Sea Tow, and brokerage firm Yorath Yachts. Peter’s Landing is situated along the Pacific Coast Highway, within Huntington Harbor, an exclusive area of five man-made islands that is commonly known as Huntington Harbour. Learn more at: http://www.suntex.com.