Donahue Family: The Youth Center’s Family of the Year

The Youth Center has named The Donahue Family as the center’s Family of the Year for 2024. A beloved local family with a heart for giving back, the Donahues embody the spirit of community and service that defines the center’s mission.

The Donahues are true beach folks at heart, often found strolling along the Pier or Main Street, enjoying family night walks with ‘fairy finding’ adventures, and making the most of their time together at Knott’s, fishing trips, and their annual family camping getaway.

But it’s not just their love for family fun that makes them stand out. The Donahues are deeply committed to giving back to the community. Everly, one of the shining stars of the family, has already made a name for herself by running a lemonade stand with all proceeds going to scholarships for kids in need. She’s gearing up for her next fundraising adventure with boundless enthusiasm!

Steven and Alisha are equally dedicated. Steven passionately coaches local youth teams for Seal Beach Pony and Friday Night Lights, while Alisha actively volunteers at McGaugh Elementary with their Jester Program, International Culture Club, and school carnival.

Locally, you can spot them enjoying Smash Burger Thursdays, grabbing a bite at El Burrito Jr., or engaging in friendly competition at Trivia Night at O’Malley’s. And let’s not forget their excitement for the upcoming summer concert series – a highlight of their year!

The Donahue Family will proudly represent The Youth Center in the 2024 Seal Beach Parade on December 6, marching down Main Street and showcasing their vibrant community spirit, exemplifying what it means to be a community leader and the impact one family can make.

For more information about The Youth Center and how you can get involved, please visit www.TheYouthCenter.org or call (562) 493-4043.