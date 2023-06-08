31 Seal Beach properties win city’s vacation rental permit lottery

Program subject to Coastal Commission approval, not the names on the list

The Sun has obtained a list of the properties that won the Seal Beach lottery for short term rental permits. The Sun has also obtained a list of the properties on the waiting list for short term rental permits.

“The program will go through Coastal, but it has nothing to do with who goes on the list,” said Community Development Director Alexa Smittle during an in-person interview.

By “Coastal,” she was referring to the California Coastal Commission.

(First we’ll look at the background, then we’ll look at the lists.)

The City Council made rules allowing and regulating short-term rentals in January of this year.

As previously reported, in September 2022 the council suspended the city’s long-standing ban on vacation rentals. This was done in response to court rulings that forbid cities to ban vacation rentals.

(See “City suspends enforcement of ban on vacation rentals,” at sunnews.org.) The city limited the permits to 1% of the properties in town, according to an April 2023 staff report by Community Development Director Alexa Smittle.

The city is limiting the number of permits to 31. That is in addition to the conditional use permits for vacation rentals that the city issued under an earlier set of rules.

The winners

The following is the list of short term rental lottery winners. The word “address” has been added to distinguish between the order number and the location.

1—address: 613 Sandpiper Drive

2—address: 209-1st Street

3—address: 611 Ocean Avenue

4—address: 133-13th Street

5—address: 209-14th Street

6—address: 809 Ocean Avenue

7—address: 1000 Ocean Avenue

8—address: 100 Ocean Avenue

9—address: 420 Opal Cove Way

10—address: 1313 Seal Way

11—address: 1405 Ocean Avenue

12—address: 116-13th Street

13—address: 632 Southshore Drive

14—address: 316 ½ 8th Street

15—address: 223-8th Street

16—address: 141-10th Street

17—address: 1105 Seal Way

18—address: 1617 Seal Way

19—address: 135-12th Street

20—address: 805 Ocean Avenue #5

21—address: 1115 Catalina Avenue

22—address: 213-11th Street

23—address: 1607 Ocean Avenue

24—address: 149-13th Street

25—address: 226 1/2 4th Street

26—address: 221 8th Street

27—address: 7A Surfside Avenue

28—address: 1115 E. Ocean Avenue

29—address: 309-8th Street

30—1107 Seal Way #A

31—1405 Crestview Avenue

The waiting list

Waiting List Order—Address

1—address: 400 Beryl Cove Way

2—address: 228 5th Street

3—address: 232 8th Street

4—address: 424 Corsair Way

5—address: 115 14th Street Unit-B

6—address: 211 17th Street

7—address: 750 Coastline Drive

8—address: 1001 Seal way

9—address: 1003 Seal Way Unit- A

10—address: 236 4th Street

11—address: 1771 Crestview Avenue

12—address: 1608 Ocean Avnue

13—address: 312 8th Street

14—address: 112 14th Street

15—address: 935 Coastline Drive