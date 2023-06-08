31 Seal Beach properties win city’s vacation rental permit lottery

The Sun has obtained a list of the properties that won the Seal Beach lottery for short term rental permits. The Sun has also obtained a list of the properties on the waiting list for short term rental permits.
“The program will go through Coastal, but it has nothing to do with who goes on the list,” said Community Development Director Alexa Smittle during an in-person interview.
By “Coastal,” she was referring to the California Coastal Commission.
(First we’ll look at the background, then we’ll look at the lists.)
The City Council made rules allowing and regulating short-term rentals in January of this year.
As previously reported, in September 2022 the council suspended the city’s long-standing ban on vacation rentals. This was done in response to court rulings that forbid cities to ban vacation rentals.
(See “City suspends enforcement of ban on vacation rentals,” at sunnews.org.) The city limited the permits to 1% of the properties in town, according to an April 2023 staff report by Community Development Director Alexa Smittle.
The city is limiting the number of permits to 31. That is in addition to the conditional use permits for vacation rentals that the city issued under an earlier set of rules.
The winners
The following is the list of short term rental lottery winners. The word “address” has been added to distinguish between the order number and the location.
1—address: 613 Sandpiper Drive
2—address: 209-1st Street
3—address: 611 Ocean Avenue
4—address: 133-13th Street
5—address: 209-14th Street
6—address: 809 Ocean Avenue
7—address: 1000 Ocean Avenue
8—address: 100 Ocean Avenue
9—address: 420 Opal Cove Way
10—address: 1313 Seal Way
11—address: 1405 Ocean Avenue
12—address: 116-13th Street
13—address: 632 Southshore Drive
14—address: 316 ½ 8th Street
15—address: 223-8th Street
16—address: 141-10th Street
17—address: 1105 Seal Way
18—address: 1617 Seal Way
19—address: 135-12th Street
20—address: 805 Ocean Avenue #5
21—address: 1115 Catalina Avenue
22—address: 213-11th Street
23—address: 1607 Ocean Avenue
24—address: 149-13th Street
25—address: 226 1/2 4th Street
26—address: 221 8th Street
27—address: 7A Surfside Avenue
28—address: 1115 E. Ocean Avenue
29—address: 309-8th Street
30—1107 Seal Way #A
31—1405 Crestview Avenue
The waiting list
Waiting List Order—Address
1—address: 400 Beryl Cove Way
2—address: 228 5th Street
3—address: 232 8th Street
4—address: 424 Corsair Way
5—address: 115 14th Street Unit-B
6—address: 211 17th Street
7—address: 750 Coastline Drive
8—address: 1001 Seal way
9—address: 1003 Seal Way Unit- A
10—address: 236 4th Street
11—address: 1771 Crestview Avenue
12—address: 1608 Ocean Avnue
13—address: 312 8th Street
14—address: 112 14th Street
15—address: 935 Coastline Drive