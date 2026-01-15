Historic Bay Theatre to celebrate one-year anniversary

Nearly eight decades after it first opened, the Bay Theatre in Seal Beach will celebrate its first anniversary as a restored movie theatre and live event venue the weekend of January 23–25, 2026, capping off a successful year of films, live music, comedy, and community events.

The anniversary weekend kicks off Friday, Jan. 23, with a screening of the award-winning documentary “Harbour Chronicles,” which tells the story of legendary board-shaper Rich Harbour and how Harbour Surfboards, the oldest surf shop in the world, helped define surf culture. On Saturday, January 24, the Bay Theatre will welcome back Surfin’: The Beach Boys Tribute Band following their sold-out and highly energetic Christmas show. The celebration concludes Sunday, January 25, with classic cinema favorites “Cinema Paradiso” and “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Originally opened in 1945 as the Beach Theatre, the venue became the Bay Theatre in 1946 under Fox West Coast Theatres. In 1975, owner Richard Loderhose transformed it into a destination for independent, foreign, and classic films, installing a massive Wurlitzer pipe organ that was once considered the largest in any operating theatre in the world.

The Bay Theatre also holds a unique place in film history, with an unauthorized biography of Steven Spielberg citing it as his favorite place to watch foreign films while he attended Cal State Long Beach in the 1960s.

After closing in 2012, the building was designated a Seal Beach Historical Landmark in 2016. That same year, current owner Paul Dunlap purchased the theatre and spent eight years researching, restoring, and redesigning it to reflect its original vintage aesthetic while incorporating state-of-the-art modern sound and lighting systems.

“When people walk in and see it for the first time, the reaction has been incredibly positive,” Dunlap said.

“People love how it looks and feels … and they just have so much fun,” Dunlap said.

Since reopening, the Bay Theatre has hosted a mix of films, concerts, and live performances, quickly establishing itself as a popular gathering place for the community and a favorite venue for artists.

Audiences and performers alike have praised the theatre’s design and acoustics, with some musicians even requesting to record albums there.

Dunlap says the biggest challenge has been choosing engaging programming that motivates audiences to leave their homes in an era of streaming. “When you find the right fit, it really works,” he said. “Once people come and experience it, they’re overwhelmingly likely to return.”

That response has been especially clear with “Harbour Chronicles,” which sold out all nine screenings, as well as several live music events.

“The applause at the end of a movie or a live show like that … that’s when you know it’s working,” Dunlap said.

Looking ahead, Dunlap hopes the Bay Theatre will continue to be known as a joyful, high-quality venue that brings people together. A favorite quote by Plato, often displayed on the Bay Theatre’s marquee, captures that spirit: “By caring about the happiness of others, we find our own.”

“That’s exactly what this place is about,” Dunlap said.