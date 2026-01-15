Damien Diamond Division Champions



The Los Alamitos High boys basketball team went into league play after the holiday break, but took tournament championship with them as they won the Damien Tournament Diamond Division, with a 63-50 win over Auburn High of Washington state. The Griffins went 4-0 in the tournament with wins over Cornerstone Christian, Rancho Cucamonga and Central High of Arizona. Senior Tyler Lopez was named Tournament MVP and Joseph Ojeda and Isaiah Williamson were both selected for the All-Tournament team. The Griffins will be at Edison High for a Sunset League game on Friday at 7 p.m. and will host St Francis in a non-league game on Saturday, also at 7 p.m.