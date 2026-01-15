Local Lions receive club’s highest honor



Eleven Seal Beach Lions received the service club’s highest honor over the weekend. The Lions District 4L4 Melvin Jones Luncheon took place on Sunday, at the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel. The Luncheon honors members of Lions Clubs in the district, comprising all of Orange County and some nearby communities. The Melvin Jones Award is named after the founder of Lions International and is the highest honor a club can give to their members for excellence in service and leadership. Approximately 150 Lions attended to support the recipients. The Seal Beach recipients front row left to right: Ila Patterson, Lynette Van Voris, Alexandria Van Voris and Peggy Whiteaker. Back row: Scott Newton, Teri Young, Elizabeth Kelly, Cathy Newton, Ted Hebert and Mark Youngerman. Not pictured Jacqui Howes.