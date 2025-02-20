Briefing Room: A Seal Beach parking primer

Hi Seal Beach,

Recently, a resident emailed us to report illegally parked vehicles, particularly those that they believe are oversized. While we’ve written about this topic in the past, we thought it would be a good idea to share it with the community again.

Here is some information straight out of our Seal Beach Municipal Code. Please see below:

Definition of oversized vehicle: A vehicle or combination of vehicles that exceeds 20 feet in length or 90 inches in width exclusive of projecting lights or devices as allowed by Vehicle Code Sections 35109 and 35110.

In Seal Beach, no person shall park or leave standing an oversize vehicle upon any street between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

No person shall park or leave standing upon any street a non-motorized vehicle that has been detached from its motor vehicle.

Additionally, Seal Beach Municipal Code section 7.20.085 state:

“No person shall sleep in any automobile, recreational vehicle, house trailer, camper, or other vehicle parked on any public parking lot, public street, public alleyway or passageway between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

“So, what happens if you want to park an oversized vehicle on the street temporarily? The Chief of Police may issue temporary permits for the overnight parking of an oversize vehicle or non-motorized vehicle upon making the following findings:

“• The proposed parking will not constitute a hazard.

“• The proposed parking is necessary due to special circumstances. For purposes of this provision, ‘special circumstances’ includes without limitation.

“• The vehicle belongs to a house guest temporarily residing in the city. A permit issued based on this circumstance shall not be valid longer than 14 days.

“• The vehicle is newly purchased and a permanent parking place is being arranged. A permit issued based on this circumstance shall not be valid longer than 14 days.

“• The vehicle belongs to a new resident and a permanent parking place is being arranged. A permit issued based on this circumstance shall not be valid longer than 14 days.

“• The vehicle is used on a daily basis for work and on-premises parking are not reasonably possible. A permit issued based on this circumstance shall not be valid longer than 6 months.

“• The proposed parking is necessary for loading or unloading. A permit issued based on this circumstance shall not be valid longer than one day.”

We get it—sometimes you need to park an oversized vehicle on the street for a short period, but these temporary permits aren’t meant as a long-term solution. Think of it like this: If you have a motorhome stored off-site and are heading out for a long weekend, a permit allows you to park it overnight to load up before hitting the road early the next morning.

Need a permit? Just stop by the Seal Beach Police Department’s main station lobby during business hours and request an oversized vehicle permit book. Each booklet contains six one-time-use permits, valid for 24 hours each. Keep in mind that these permits cannot be used consecutively, so be sure to plan accordingly.

The best part? These permits are completely free. Before using them, please read all the rules and regulations in the permit booklet. For more details or to download the application, visit: https://sealbeachpd.com/forms-applications/

If you have questions about parking or want us to check on an oversized vehicle, please email parking@sealbeachca.gov or call (562) 799-4100 ext. 1119 to leave us a voicemail and we will call you back.

Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!