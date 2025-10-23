Halloween comes to life in Sunset Beach

“There’s going to be more interactive games to play and more animitronics than ever,” said Tony Nobles, the creator behind the 15th annual Sunset Beach Halloween Event being held on Saturday, October 25th, 5-9pm at The Nobles Community Center. “We’re doing a pirate theme, which makes it even more exciting!”

Enjoy free pirated-themed games, crafts, free pizza, a bounce house, fun photos and you get to pick a pumpkin at a station on the greenbelt – everything’s free!

“The Halloween festival is such a joyous event that children and their families look forward to and I love being a part of it,” said Sunset Beach Las Damas member Carol Webster.

Huntington Harbour resident and former commissioner Mike Van Voorhis said:

“My entire family looks forward to this great Halloween Party each year.The Nobles family always make this event very memorable,” he said. “I’ll be attending with my family, including both granddaughters.”

Tony and wife Rhonda Nobles do an incredible job putting on a HUGE Halloween event, according to Eric and Elaine Bakker, Antiques of The Sea owners. “Tony Nobles is the Noblest of Men. We are fortunate to have him as a resident and consider him our honorary mayor of Sunset Beach.”

The public is invited to this free event at: Nobles Family Center, 16861 12th Street, Sunset Beach (between Pacific Coast Highway and N. Pacific Ave.)