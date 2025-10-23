Alan Knipe selected for induction into AVCA Hall of Fame

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) has announced their induction class for 2025, which includes Long Beach State Men’s Volleyball Head Coach Alan Knipe.

Knipe will be added as a Coach/Educator, recognizing his outstanding career that has brought exceptional distinction to both Long Beach State and Knipe himself.

Long Beach State Men’s Volleyball is coming off of an outstanding season which saw the Beach claim a fourth NCAA Men’s Volleyball national championship. A transformative figure for Long Beach State, Knipe has been a part of all four of those championships, winning as a player in 1991 before collecting three more trophies as the head coach in 2018, 2019 and 2025.

Over 22 seasons as the head coach of Long Beach State, Knipe has guided Long Beach State to eight Big West titles and 10 NCAA appearances, including eight in the last nine seasons. Additionally, Long Beach State has had outstanding player development and recruiting under his leadership, with seven different players being named the AVCA National Player of the Year under his leadership.

Long Beach State has posted a 450-172 record under Knipe, a winning percentage of over 70% since 2001 when he started as the head coach of the Beach, with a brief hiatus from 2010-12 when he coached the United State Men’s National Team.

With Knipe at the helm, the United States also qualified for the World League Finals on three occasions (2009, 2011 and 2012). In 2012, they claimed the FIVB World League silver medal, marking their second-best finish since the World League began in 1990. Additionally, the U.S. won the gold medal at the 2012 NORCECA Continental Olympic Qualification Tournament, securing their eighth consecutive berth to the Olympics.

Knipe played three years (1990-92) at Long Beach State under Ray Ratelle, where he was a key member of the 1991 National Championship team.

Long Beach State has a history of coaching recognition from the AVCA. Women’s Volleyball pioneer Dixie Grimmett was inducted in the inaugural class of 2003, while three-time NCAA champion Brian Gimmillaro was inducted in 2008. Long-time Long Beach State women’s assistant coach Debbie Green was also inducted in 2004.

About AVCA Hall of Fame

The American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame honors those who are the best of the best.

Since 2003, the association has provided the ultimate recognition for those who have made significant contributions to the sport by naming them to its Hall of Fame. Individuals representing any level or division of the sport—college, high school, club, indoor, beach, NCAA, NAIA, two-year colleges, women’s/girls and men’s/boys—can be nominated in three categories: coach/educator, administrator, and organization.

Each year the new Hall of Famers, who represent all levels of the sport, are inducted during a luncheon ceremony at the AVCA Convention. The first class included 23 individuals, and there are 101 members as of 2024.