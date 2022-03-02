Griffins Win Two on the Beach

The Los Alamitos High School Beach Volleyball season began last week with a two-match dual against Orange Lutheran on Wednesday and Mater Dei on Thursday. The Los Al girls beach volleyball team opened the season with an impressive win defeating Orange Lutheran 8-2 in a 10 match thriller, led by the No. 1 sophomore team – Kaia Herweg and Elise Lenahan, and the No. 2 team Ashley Repetti Freshman and Hayden Johnson Junior. This young beach team is poised to do great thing over the next four years. The following day this young beach team battled with Mater Dei falling 3-8 led by the JV team racking up the wins. The Lady Griffins will travel to Santa Margarita High School this week and the season will run through April 12.

