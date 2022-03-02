Free catalytic converter etching event set for March 13

The Seal Beach Police Department will host a catalytic converter etching event from 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, March 13, on the south side of the Pavilions parking lot.

The Seal Beach Police Department is partnering with Automotive Excellence to help protect the community and prevent thefts of catalytic converters. Thefts of catalytic converters have been trending throughout Southern California, and even in the City of Seal Beach, thefts of these automotive parts have occurred. Catalytic converters are not serialized making it difficult to trace the part back to its original owner. Without a victim it becomes difficult to prosecute the criminals responsible for the thefts.

With the help of Automotive Excellence technicians, your vehicle’s license plate number will be etched onto your catalytic converter. If your catalytic converter is stolen and later recovered, this will help law enforcement trace the part back to the original owner.

Automotive Excellence will be providing their service at no cost to the community. The Seal Beach Police Department is committed to actively pursuing would be thieves and is grateful to have a great partner in Automotive Excellence.

Event details

The event will take place on Sunday, March 13, between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon. The service will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

Event organizers are asking Community members to line up on the south side of the Pavilions parking lot, located at 1101 Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach. A member of the Seal Beach Police Department will be there to greet participants. If you wish to participate in this event, please have a valid driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance ready. A waiver will be provided and must be signed prior to service.

Tips on preventing thefts

1. Park your vehicle inside a secured garage, or yard.

2. Park in well-lit areas when parking on the street, or in your driveway.

3. Add video surveillance to the areas around your home where you park.

4. Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device.

5. Adjust the alarm on your vehicle to activate from vibrations.

6. Always file a police report if you are a victim of a theft.

For more information on how the Seal Beach Police Department is working to protect the community and prevent thefts, please follow us on social media @sealbeachpolice.

Download QR