Griffins Win Redondo Tournament

The Los Alamitos High School Boys Volleyball team won the Redondo Union Volleyball Tournament this past weekend. The team went 3-0 in Pool Play on Friday. On Saturday, they won three more games against Carlsbad, Redondo and Servite, to qualify for the championship game against Huntington Beach High School. Los Al defeated Huntington Beach in three exciting sets. In addition, senior Aidan Schulten, senior Beck Weber and sophomore Enzo Kerley made the All-Tournament Team. Senior Noah Roberts was named MVP of the tournament. Pictured, back row, Head Coach Katie Kelly, Aidan Schulten, Nate Baddeley, Hayden Smith, Noah Roberts, Nate Turley, Jette Estes, Justin Muller, Beck Weber, Cole Wachter, Micah Andreozzi, and Assistant Coach Anthony Wong Orantes. Front row, Garott Reents, Brandon Lew, Hunter Garland, Enzo Kerley, Ian Fisler, Christian Simonetti, and Stuart Milligan.

Download QR