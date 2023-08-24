Griffins volleyball poised for solid season

Los Alamitos girl’s volleyball and 19-year Head Coach, Dave Huber have come out of the gates swinging turning heads for the 2023 – 2024 season.

The varsity Griffin team recently competed against some of the best teams in the country at the Ann Kang Invitational, in Hawaii with an amazing 3rd Place Finish.

The team anchored by veteran seniors and a few newcomers shocked everyone at the Ann Kang Invitational. This elite invitation only tournament happens once a year as a pre-season warm up in Honolulu, HI. The Lady Griffins did not disappoint going 6-2 taking third place in a 16-team field with their only pool play loss going to returning back-to-back champions Mira Costa, with the 3rd place finish Junior Outside Hitter Ashley Repetti was named to the All-Tournament team.

Stat Leaders in Hawaii

Kills Outside Hitters

Jr. Ashley Repetti 60

Sr. Kaia Herweg 47

So. Katy Foley 43

Kills Middle Blockers

Sr. Elon Milroy 23

Sr. Anna Sanzaro 21

Digs

Sr. Noa Nuez 62

Sr.Kaia Herweg 41

Jr. Sammy Maxwell 34

Aces

Jr. Sammy Maxwell 10

Sr. Kaia Herweg 7

Jr. Ronni Lyons 7

Sr. Noa Nunez 6

Fr. Kaitlyn Herweg 6

The Lady Griffins home season schedule kicked off against Wilson High School in a home pre-season match last Thursday with Los AL defeating the Bruins 3 – 1 in a decisive home opener victory. Captain Kaia Herweg Senior and Grand Canyon University commit had her school record Triple Double against the Bruins posting 10 Digs, 21 Assists, and an impressive 15 Kills.

Adding to the Lady Griffins impressive home opener was another Senior Noa Nunez, Georgia State Beach commit, totaled 11 Digs. Followed by Junior’s Ashley Repetti and Katy Foley both outside hitters with impressive 8 kills and 11 kills respectively.

Rounding out the kill totals were middles Elon Milroy Senior San Jose State commit with 8 Kills, and Captain Anna Sanzaro Senior Sonoma State commit with 6 kills and 2 blocks, and let’s not forget about the new comers to the varsity squad, Sophomore Bryn Minter posting 6 Kills and the only Freshman on the team DS Kaitlyn Herweg contributing 7 Digs in the home opener.

The team hosted Palos Verdes in another home match on Wednesday and will host St. Joseph’s on Tuesday.