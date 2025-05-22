Griffins Reach Quarterfinals

The Los Alamitos High baseball team opened the first round of CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs with a 4-2 win over La Mirada on Thursday. The Griffins got a strong performance by starting pitcher Tristan Dalzell, who pitched six innings, allowing just three hits, while striking out eight. Closer Logan Anderson closed out the seventh inning by striking out three batters to get the save. Seniors Tyler Smith and Nate Walker each drove in two runs to plate the Griffins’ four runs. Devin Porch, Logan Wyler, James Reveles and Rowan Shelley each scored a run. The Griffins were the third place team out of the Sunset League this season.

Update: On Tuesday, the Griffins advanced to the quarterfinals with an 8-0 win over Orange Lutheran High. The Griffins will face Santa Margarita High at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, at Santa Margarita.