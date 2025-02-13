Griffins’ girls basketball team wins third straight league title

By
For the Sun
-
Pictured, back row, left to right: Asst. Coach Dylyn Payne, Torri Yoshida, Denvur Ramirez, Madison Norberg, Mikayla Aguayo, Bryn Pagett, Kat Contreras, and Coach Maya DeAnda. Front row, left to right: Tam Yoshida, Sydney Asumbrado, Ava Duarte, Maya Asumbrado, Maile Heng, and Lexi Kyriakos.

The Los Alamitos Girls Basketball team has won its third straight league title by finishing the competitive Sunset League with a 9-3 record, the same as Fountain Valley and Corona Del Mar, creating a three-way tie for first place.

The Griffins clutch 56-36 victory over second place Marina on January 31 guaranteed Los Alamitos at least a co-championship. They had a chance to win the title outright in the next and last game of the season at Fountain Valley on Feb. 3, but lost a close 43-40 contest. 

As a result of the Griffins’ successful 19-8 record, Los Alamitos has also secured a home game in the first round of CIF Southern Section playoffs, Division 2A, against visiting Torrance (16-12) on Thursday, February 13, at 7 p.m. at Los Alamitos High.

The Griffins have a strong 8-2 home record this year and are hoping to carry that advantage into the playoffs against Torrance, which is 3-3 on the road. 

The decisive road victory over Marina (8-4 in league), started out competitively with the Vikings ending the first quarter ahead 12-10.  But in the second quarter, the Griffins’ defense clamped down and their offense revved up, largely behind 14 points by junior guard Tam Yoshida, and the Griffins outscored Marina 22-6 in the period to take a commanding 32-18 lead into half-time.  

Yoshida finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Junior guard Maya Asumbrado chipped in 11 points, 6 steals, and 2 assists, and senior center Bryn Pagett added 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists.  

Freshman guard Maile Heng had 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, and freshman forward Torri Yoshida grabbed 5 rebounds.  

On defense, the Griffins held high-scoring Rylee Bradley, who averages over 21 points per game, to only 9 points overall and only 3 points in the second half.  This crucial victory in the next-to-the-last game of league not only assured the Griffins of at least a three-way co-championship but also knocked Marina out of the running for a first-place tie.

“I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished this season,” said Coach Maya DeAnda.  “Now it’s time to get ready for CIF playoffs.”