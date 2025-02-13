Griffins’ girls basketball team wins third straight league title

The Los Alamitos Girls Basketball team has won its third straight league title by finishing the competitive Sunset League with a 9-3 record, the same as Fountain Valley and Corona Del Mar, creating a three-way tie for first place.

The Griffins clutch 56-36 victory over second place Marina on January 31 guaranteed Los Alamitos at least a co-championship. They had a chance to win the title outright in the next and last game of the season at Fountain Valley on Feb. 3, but lost a close 43-40 contest.

As a result of the Griffins’ successful 19-8 record, Los Alamitos has also secured a home game in the first round of CIF Southern Section playoffs, Division 2A, against visiting Torrance (16-12) on Thursday, February 13, at 7 p.m. at Los Alamitos High.

The Griffins have a strong 8-2 home record this year and are hoping to carry that advantage into the playoffs against Torrance, which is 3-3 on the road.

The decisive road victory over Marina (8-4 in league), started out competitively with the Vikings ending the first quarter ahead 12-10. But in the second quarter, the Griffins’ defense clamped down and their offense revved up, largely behind 14 points by junior guard Tam Yoshida, and the Griffins outscored Marina 22-6 in the period to take a commanding 32-18 lead into half-time.

Yoshida finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Junior guard Maya Asumbrado chipped in 11 points, 6 steals, and 2 assists, and senior center Bryn Pagett added 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Freshman guard Maile Heng had 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, and freshman forward Torri Yoshida grabbed 5 rebounds.

On defense, the Griffins held high-scoring Rylee Bradley, who averages over 21 points per game, to only 9 points overall and only 3 points in the second half. This crucial victory in the next-to-the-last game of league not only assured the Griffins of at least a three-way co-championship but also knocked Marina out of the running for a first-place tie.

“I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished this season,” said Coach Maya DeAnda. “Now it’s time to get ready for CIF playoffs.”