Griffins Grab Tournament Title

The Los Alamitos High boys volleyball team grabbed a big win as their season is about to come to an end. The Griffins pulled off a championship run with 5-0 run at the Kennedy High tournament to capture the Gold Bracket Championship over the weekend. In regular pool play the Griffins beat Garden Grove, Mark Keppel, and then Cerritos High schools to advance to the playoffs in the Gold Division where they beat Kennedy High School, then Orange Lutheran High in a nail biter that went to three sets. Pictured are the Griffins, back row, from left, are: Jette Estes, Noah De Bie, Cole Wachter, Nate Baddeley, Isaac Igo, Adrian Parra, Brayden Ortiz, CJ Simonetti, Jackson McDonald, Gunnar Totorp, Coach Jevan Coronado, and Luke Tannourji. Front, from left, are: Stuart Milligan, Ian Pokorny, Enzo Kerley, Hunter Reents, and Joshua Beeney.