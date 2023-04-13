Los Alamitos relay teams shine at Arcadia Invitational

The Los Alamitos High girls 4×800 relay team continues to impress as they shaved 13 seconds off their time at the Arcadia Invitational and took home third place in what is annually one of the toughest high school track meets in the country. A meet record of 690 schools, from 36 states were registered to compete at this year’s event. Thirty-three current national records were set at Arcadia. Pictured, from left are relay team members, Ruby Flaim, Kaitlyn McQuillen, Olivia Bettinger, and Stevie Holguin (pictured above). The Griffins also had a 7th place finish in the 4×1600 relay, with Jordan Cullen, Sydnie Lobo, Brooklyn Davis, and Olivia Bettinger making up the crew (pictured below).