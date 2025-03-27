Griffins PG named Co-MVP of Sunset League

Los Alamitos Girls Basketball has raked in three Sunset League honors with junior point guard Tam Yoshida winning the ultimate league honor by being selected as co-MVP of the Sunset League. Griffins’ junior shooting guard Maya Asumbrado was selected for First Team All-Sunset League, and senior center Bryn Pagett was named to the Second Team All-Sunset league.

The Griffins shared the league championship, its third in a row, with Corona del Mar and Fountain Valley, all three finishing with identical 9-3 league records, and Fountain Valley point guard Victoria Om also was named league co-MVP along with Yoshida. Earlier this month, Sunset League head coaches voted on the honors.

“Tam, Maya, and Bryn were our leaders all season,” said Coach Maya De Anda. “As point guard, Tam made great decisions, led us in scoring and made clutch plays; Maya shot the lights out, and Bryn dominated the boards. They certainly earned these awards”

For the 12-game Sunset League season, Yoshida averaged 14 points, 3.5 assists, and 3 steals. Asumbrado averaged 13.2 points, 2.5 steals, and 1.4 assists, and Pagett averaged 11.1 rebounds, 4.6 points, 3 steals, and 1.1 assists.

For the entire 28-game season, which included the Griffins’ winning the Sunny Hills Tournament Championship in December, Yoshida averaged 14.8 points per game, hit 62 threes, scored in double figures in 21 out of 26 games, and had a career-high game of 29 points.

Asumbrado averaged 12.4 points, hit 73 threes, scored in double figures in 18 out of 25 games and had a career-high game of 28 points, which included her career high of 8 threes in a single game.

Pagett averaged 4.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, and had 18 out of 26 games with 10 rebounds or more, including 4 “double-doubles” (10 or more points and rebounds in the same game) and a career-high game of 22 rebounds.

The league honors were announced at the team banquet on March 20 at “The Grand” in Long Beach. In addition to the league honors, team awards for all three levels were presented.

Yoshida and Pagett were named the Griffins’ co-MVPs, and Asumbrado was honored as the “Offensive Player of the Year.” Junior Guard Lexi Kyriakos was honored with the “Griffin Award” for leadership, and freshman guard Maile Heng was named the “Most Improved Player.”

The Junior Varsity team (22-6) named freshman point guard Mio Emi and sophomore forward Danira Jones as co-MVPs, and the Frosh/Soph team (14-8) named freshman point guard Sophia Domanico as its MVP.