Rossmoor Family Foodie Festival at Rush Park announced

The 2026 lineup for the Rossmoor Community Service District’s annual foodie festivals were announced this week in a statement from the district’s contractor, Elite Special Events.

“We are proud to announce the schedule for the 2026 Rossmoor Family Foodie Festivals at Rush Park,” announced Ted Holcolmb of Elite.

“Back for its sixth straight year, these Family Festivals have become a summer tradition for local residents in Orange County. Every show features new classic rock tribute bands, eight gourmet food trucks and as many as 50 creative retail and craft pop-up vendors,” he said in a statement.

There is also a huge Kids Zone carnival area with face painting, pony rides and carnival rides and games. The show will only select 50 of the most creative and unique vendors that sign up.

He said interested vendors are urged to reach out to the company and sign up for one of this year’s events, which he said have been scheduled for June 13, July 11, August 8 & September 12 at Rush Park.

For additional information, reach out to Elite at 562-799-7737. On Instagram@Familyfoodiefestivals.